VEON Ltd.: Kyivstar restores services in all categories, brings 99% of mobile network back on air

Amsterdam, 19 December 2023 - VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today announces that Kyivstar has now restored services in all categories of its communication services, with mobile voice and internet, fixed connectivity, SMS and MyKyivstar self-care application active and available across Ukraine. As of today, 99% of Kyivstar's base stations in the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government are operational, recovering nearly fully from the widespread cyber-attack of 12 December.

Kyivstar teams continue to work on improving user experience and troubleshooting for technical issues that might have an impact on quality and accessibility, while they also focus on stabilizing the network and enabling the full range of services for roaming customers. Among the key improvements today is the restoration of high-speed mobile internet in Kyiv metro.

"Recovering from one of the largest cyber-attacks our industry has ever seen, our teams have restored communication services with significant speed while prioritizing the safety and the stability of the Kyivstar network and quality of customer experience. We are proactively addressing all remaining pain-points and would like to express our gratitude to Kyivstar customers for their support and patience. Kyivstar will continue to be the backbone of Ukraine's connectivity and resilience going forward" said Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar.

VEON and Kyivstar would also like to thank the Ukrainian authorities for their immediate response and assistance in addressing the attack, and their support in restoring services. VEON and Kyivstar reiterate their commitment to keeping Ukraine connected and resilient.

