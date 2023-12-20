

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 AG (1U1.DE) forecasts about 10 percent growth in EBITDA for the financial year 2024, compared to the 2023 estimate of 655 million euros



The company projects a service revenue increase of about 4 percent for the financial year 2024 compared to the estimated 3.23 billion euros in 2023.



The company will continue to invest in the expansion of its mobile communications network - cash capex is expected to be about 20 percent higher than in the current year.



