

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) forecasts an increase in consolidated sales to around 6.5 billion euros for fiscal year 2024 compared to the forecasted 6.2 billion euros in 2023.



The company projects EBITDA of around 1.42 billion euros in fiscal year 2024 compared to estimated 1.29 billion euros in 2023.



The company said it will continue to invest heavily in 2024, particularly in the expansion of its fibre-optic network and its mobile network.



Cash capex is expected to be about 10% - 20% higher than in the current year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken