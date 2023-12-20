A-1 Broadcast: Everyday Glam's Emily Loftiss Shares Perfectly Posh Gifts on TipsOnTv

Learn How to Find Affordable Luxury

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Some of us have expensive taste and appreciate the finer things in life when giving or receiving gifts. In fact, TV host, blogger, and style expert Emily Loftiss is sharing her luxury gift guide. Loftiss is known for her popular blog Everyday Glam, which provides super secrets at finding affordable luxury. This celebrity expert shared some deals and secrets on where to find high-end, designer brands on a budget.





Emily Loftiss

Everyday Glam's Emily Loftiss Shares Perfectly Posh Gifts on TipsOnTv





POSH DESTINATIONS

Go to Mexico and stay at the Wyndham Alltra All-Inclusive Resorts. It provides everything anyone can daydream of in one place. Wyndham Alltra Resorts offers an all-inclusive resort experience with upscale dining, amenities and activities with expressive local flavor at an exceptional value. There are three Wyndham Alltra resorts in Mexico - one is for adults only, and there is an all-ages resort in the Dominican Republic. With perfect beaches, inviting pools, gourmet meals, creative cocktails, beachfront yoga and more, everything is included. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/wyndham-alltra.

OPTIONS FOR A CONNOISSEUR

This season, give the gift of luxury and joy with two bottles of whiskey to taste side by side: Bib & Tucker's 6-Year Old Bourbon, known as its Classic Six, and its newly released Double Char Bourbon. Bib & Tucker crafts award-winning small batch bourbons that are aged to perfection and exceptionally smooth. Perfect for bourbon lovers, the "Classic Six" has a long-lasting chestnut finish. It adds a special touch either alone or in a cocktail. The Bib & Tucker Double Char is aged for six years in new white American oak, followed by five months in a second heavily charred and smoked new barrel. Both available nationwide. For more information, visit www.bibandtuckerbourbon.com.

POSH BEAUTY GIFTS

Check out the Fenty Skin Mini Butta Dropz Trio. This is a limited-edition set of three adorable sizes of Rihanna's award-winning body moisturizer that renews and replenishes hydration, boosts skin's vibrancy, and leaves a healthy-looking, non-sticky sheen. Enjoy a range of scents and finishes, including the viral best-seller Fenty Fresh, Vanilla Dream with rose gold shimmer, and Warm Cinnamon with soft gold shimmer. The perfect self care gift for anyone. Available at Sephora for $59. For more information, visit fentybeauty.com.

