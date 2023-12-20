

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Wednesday, following the broadly positive cues from the global markets overnight as traders react to the continued optimism over the outlook for interest rates following the US Fed's monetary policy announcement last week. Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday.



Adding to the positive sentiment, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said interest rate cuts are likely to be appropriate next year because of an improvement in inflation. The CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 67.5 percent chance the Fed lowers rates by a quarter point in March 2024.



Traders also looked ahead to the release of a slew of U.S. economic data later this week for further direction on interest rates.



Australian stock market is trading notably higher on Wednesday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving above the 7,500 level to ten-month highs, following the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight, with gains across most sectors led by gold miners and energy stocks amid spiking gold and crude oil prices.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 40.10 points or 0.54 percent to 7,529.20, after touching a high of 7,545.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 40.40 points or 0.52 percent to 7,756.20. Australian stocks ended significantly higher on Tuesday.



Among major miners, Mineral Resources is gaining more than 1 percent, BHP Group is adding almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is edging up 0.3 percent, while Fortescue Metals is edging down 0.5 percent.



Oil stocks are mostly higher. Santos is gaining more than 1 percent, Woodside Energy is adding almost 1 percent, Beach energy is advancing 2.5 percent and Origin Energy is up almost 2 percent.



In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is gaining 3.5 percent, WiseTech Global is losing almost 1 percent, Appen is soaring almost 14 percent, Xero is edging up 0.4 percent and Zip is advancing more than 4 percent.



Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are all edging up 0.1 to 0.3 percent each.



Among gold miners, Resolute Mining and Newmont are adding more than 1 percent each, while Northern Star Resources is gaining almost 2 percent, Gold Road Resources is advancing more than 2 percent and Evolution Mining is rising more than 3 percent.



In other news, shares in KMD Brands are plunging almost 11 percent after the Kathmandu outdoor clothing brand owner said sales declined 12.5 percent from last year amid 'ongoing weakness in consumer sentiment.'



Shares in PEXA are also plunging more than 9 percent after the electronic conveyancing platform provided an update on its acquisition of UK business Smoove.



In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.676 on Wednesday.



The Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Wednesday, extending the strong gains in the previous session, following the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight. The Nikkei 225 moved to just a tad below the 33,800 level, with gains across most sectors, led by index heavyweights, after the Bank of Japan left its guidance and ultra-loose monetary policy unchanged.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 33,799.41, up 580.02 points or 1.75 percent, after touching a high of 33,783.11 earlier. Japanese stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining more than 1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is adding more than 3 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining more than 2 percent and Toyota is advancing almost 2 percent.



In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is losing almost 1 percent, while Screen Holdings is edging up 0.2 percent. Advantest is flat.



In the banking sector, Mizuho Financial is edging up 0.5 percent, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are gaining almost 1 percent each.



Among the major exporters, Sony and Canon are edging up 0.4 to 0.5 percent each, while Mitsubishi Electric is adding 1.5 percent and Panasonic is gaining almost 3 percent.



Among other major gainers, Toppan Holdings is soaring more than 9 percent and Dai Nippon Printing is advancing almost 5 percent, while Mazda Motor and Hitachi Construction Machinery are gaining more than 4 percent each. Mercari, Sumitomo Pharma and Shiseido are adding almost 4 percent each.



Conversely, Kansai Electric Power is losing almost 4 percent.



In economic news, Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 776.9 billion yen in November, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday. That exceeded expectations for a shortfall of 962.4 billion yen following the 661.0 billion yen deficit in October.



Imports were down 11.9 percent on year to 9.596 trillion yen. That missed forecasts for a decline of 8.6 percent following the 12.5 percent drop in the previous month. Exports slipped an annual 0.2 percent to 8.819 trillion yen versus forecasts for an increase of 1.5 percent following the 1.6 percent gain a month earlier.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 143 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong and South Korea are up 1.1 percent each, while Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Taiwan are higher by between 0.2 and 0.4 percent each. New Zealand and China are relatively flat.



On the Wall Street, stocks moved mostly higher early in the session on Tuesday and saw continued strength throughout the trading day. With the upward move, the Dow and the Nasdaq extended their recent winning streaks to nine consecutive sessions.



The major averages saw further upside going into the close, reaching new highs for the session. The Dow advanced 251.90 points or 0.7 percent to a new record closing high of 37,557.92. The Nasdaq climbed 98.03 points or 0.7 percent to 15,003.22 and the S&P 500 rose 27.81 points or 0.6 percent to 4,768.37, reaching their best closing levels in almost two years.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index climbed by 0.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday, extending gains on supply concerns after several companies rerouting their vessels due to the attacks by Houthi militants in the Red Sea. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January rose $0.97 or 1.3 percent at $73.44 a barrel.



