

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer and producer prices from the UK and consumer sentiment survey results from Germany are the top economic news due on Wednesday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for November. Inflation is forecast to soften to 4.3 percent from 4.6 percent in October. Output prices are forecast to drop 0.5 percent annually, following a 0.6 percent decrease a month ago.



In the meantime, the market research group GfK publishes Germany's consumer sentiment survey results. The consumer sentiment index is forecast to improve to -27 in January from -27.8 in December.



Also, Destatis releases Germany's producer price figures for November. Economists forecast producer prices to fall 7.5 percent on a yearly basis after easing 11.0 percent in October.



The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is scheduled to issue Europe's new car registrations data at 2.00 AM ET.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is set to issue current account figures for October. The euro area current account surplus is seen at EUR 27 billion, down from EUR 31.2 billion in September.



At 10.00 am ET, Eurozone flash consumer confidence survey results are due. The index is expected to rise to -16.4 in December from -16.9 in November.



