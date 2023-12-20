

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Houdini, Inc. is recalling all Wine Country Gift Baskets produced with Quaker Chewy Granola bars that has been recalled recently for potential contamination with Salmonella, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The latest recall involves Wine Country Gift Baskets #8700 Ministry of Snacks Sweet and Savory Collection: Gift with lot codes LC 595922, LC 596339, LC 597305, LC 597306, LC 597910, LC601543 and LC 607376. The affected products were distributed throughout the US through online sales and through Amazon.com.



Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, while in rare circumstances, Salmonella infection can cause more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.



However, no illnesses have been reported to date related to the recalled products.



Recently, Quaker Oats, a unit of food and beverage major PepsiCo, Inc., recalled specific granola bars and cereal products due to possible salmonella contamination. The recalled foods include the Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip granola bars, Big Chewy granola bars variety pack, Chewy Bars and Dipps variety pack, Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal, among others.



Quaker has also not received any confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by its recall.



PepsiCo-owned Frito-Lay Inc. in November recalled 16,100 bags of Off The Eaten Path Chickpea Veggie Crisps for undeclared milk ingredients, a known allergen. Frito-Lay in August had recalled less than 7000 bags of Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips for undeclared wheat and soy.



