Bellevue Asset Management AG - Are healthcare stocks poised for a comeback?

Market commentary, December 20, 2023 
Are healthcare stocks poised for a comeback? 
Hardly any investors have taken notice of the upside potential that the healthcare sector now offers. History has 
shown, however, that novel drugs and medical technology advances will always be a decisive factor in shaping the 
sector's market fortunes. Another factor is the currently low valuation of healthcare stocks. In his investment outlook 
for 2024, Cyrill Zimmermann, a member of Bellevue Asset Management's Executive Board and Head of Healthcare Funds & 
Mandates, explains why it is probably only a matter of time before healthcare stocks are rediscovered by the wider 
investment community. 
 The general performance of healthcare stocks was disappointing in 2023. For some companies whose sales surged during 
the pandemic, this simply reflects a post-pandemic normalization of growth. Leading diagnostics companies such as Roche 
and Thermo Fisher were clearly exposed to these shifting market currents. The significant increase in market interest 
rates was another major challenge, especially for fast-growing companies, because that also increased the discount rate 
applied to obtain the present value of their future cash flows. Biotechnology companies and companies developing and 
marketing digital health devices and services were affected the most by rising interest rates. Meanwhile companies that 
are not yet turning a profit found themselves confronted with higher equity risk premiums. 
Innovative power is intact 
But the sector's innovation power is as strong as ever. Recent regulatory approval decisions in oncology, gene therapy 
and in the treatment of Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders are impressive proof of this. For example, the world's 
first drug based on genome-editing technology, also known as "gene scissors", was approved in the UK. In this 
procedure, defective fragments in the genome are cut out and replaced with new DNA building blocks, which are then 
integrated into the DNA strand using the body's own cellular DNA repair processes. This treatment called Casgevy could 
supplant stem cell transplants as the standard-of-care treatment for two rare inherited blood diseases. Casgevy was 
developed by Crispr Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. 
But this successful breakthrough did not register with most investors. About the only news reports from the healthcare 
sector that caught the attention of the wider investment community concerned novel drugs for people with diabetes and 
obesity. The clinical trial data presented for these drugs was impressive. Shares of Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, both 
leading pharmaceutical companies in this field, surged as a result. This reflects the tremendous market potential for 
diabetes and obesity treatments. About 40% of the world's population is obese. And in the US, a whopping 21% of total 
spending on healthcare can be traced to obesity-related treatment. In view of this dynamic situation, Bellevue Asset 
Management launched Bellevue Obesity Solutions in November, a fund that invests in the most attractive companies across 
the entire value chain for obesity treatment and management. 
The recent positive news about new treatment options for obesity also had a downside, though. Investors worried that 
these breakthroughs could have negative effects on the business of medical technology companies. The assumption here is 
that the strong sales growth of monitoring systems in diabetes or of hip replacements as a result of excess weight, for 
example, could be jeopardized by the new weight-loss pills. We believe medtech growth prospects are still intact. One 
reason for this is because diabetes increases with age and it is not caused by obesity alone. Moreover, obese patients 
with diabetes who lose weight will still require optimal insulin management. 
Turning to the medtech sector as a whole, some companies have already given a positive outlook for 2024, which supports 
our scenario of an ongoing upturn in procedure volumes in 2024. The medtech sector's good sales growth will be 
sustained by the approval and launch of relevant new products. Examples here are Abbott's TriClip, AVEIR and Libre 
products, Boston Scientific's Farapulse PFA system and the next generation Da Vinci robotic surgery system from 
Intuitive Surgical. The medtech industry continues to exhibit strong pricing power, raising prices by a low 
single-digit percentage amount, and the negative effects of supply chain disruptions are subsiding, which spells 
additional margin improvement potential ahead. 
Artificial intelligence a positive trigger 
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a game-changer in the healthcare space. Healthcare will clearly benefit from the 
technological quantum leap made possible by the release of ChatGPT. AI could become a core element of digital medicine. 
We see tremendous potential behind the accelerating pace of healthcare digitization, leading to improvements in 
diagnostics, treatment quality and administrative efficiency. In addition, faster R&D processes and more targeted 
delivery of therapeutics will open the door to novel treatment methods. 
According to Amgen, the largest biotechnology company in the world, the use of AI will lower its R&D spending by about 
20%. AI can be used to identify and filter out specific patterns in clinical trials, especially during Phase II 
testing. This, in turn, will allow modifications in trial designs that reduce the risk of failure while speeding up the 
clinical trial process. 
Conclusions 
Innovation in the healthcare sector is as strong as ever. That is plain to see in the recent breakthrough treatments 
for obesity and diabetes, in the new drug approvals for Alzheimer's and cancer therapies, and in the launch of 
minimally invasive heart valve replacement systems. And yet the valuation of the entire healthcare sector is at 
historically low levels, both in industrialized countries and in Asia-Pacific. This is likely to stimulate M&A 
activity, especially in the biotech sector, a favorite hunting ground for pharmaceutical companies seeking external 
sources of innovation to strengthen their product portfolios or to shield themselves from patent cliffs by acquiring 
promising third-party products. 
Meanwhile the healthcare sector should get some tailwind from interest rate cuts in the US, widespread investor 
repositioning, and the generally good prospects for non-cyclical sectors as clouds gather over the world economy. So 
it's probably only a matter of time before the sector starts trending higher again. Mid- and small-cap segments 
experienced the heaviest selling during the past year and they are projected to have most catch-up potential. 
Author: Dr. Cyrill Zimmermann 
Dr. Cyrill Zimmermann is Head of Healthcare Funds & Mandates and a member of the Executive Board of Bellevue Asset 
Management. He founded Adamant Biomedical Investments in 2001 and was the investment boutique's CEO until its 
acquisition by Bellevue in 2014. Cyrill Zimmermann holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Zurich. 
 
Contact 
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16 / P.O. Box, CH-8700 Küsnacht/Zurich, 
Tanja Chicherio, tel. +41 44 267 67 09, tch@bellevue.ch 
www.bellevue.ch 
 
Bellevue - Excellence in Specialty Investments 
Bellevue is a specialized asset manager listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with core competencies covering healthcare 
strategies, entrepreneur strategies, alternative and traditional investment strategies. Established in 1993, Bellevue, 
a House of Investment Ideas staffed by 100 professionals, generates attractive investment returns and creates value 
added for clients and shareholders alike. Bellevue managed assets of CHF 8.1 bn at the end of June 2023. 
Disclaimer: This document is neither directed to, nor intended for distribution or use by, any person or entity who is 
a citizen or resident of any locality, state, country or jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, 
availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation. The information and data presented in this document are not 
to be considered as an offer to buy or sell or an invitation to subscribe any securities or financial instruments. The 
information, opinions and estimates contained in this document reflect a judgment at the original date of release and 
are subject to change without notice. Liability for the accuracy or completeness of all information in this document is 
expressly disclaimed. This information does not take into account the specific or future investment objectives, the 
financial or tax situation or the particular needs of any specific recipient This document does not constitute 
independent investment research. Interested investors should always seek professional advice before making an 
investment decision. The information in this document is provided without any guarantees or warranties, for information 
purposes only, and is intended only for the personal use of the recipient. Every investment involves some risk, 
especially with regard to of fluctuations in value and return. Investments in foreign currency involve the additional 
risk that a foreign currency might lose value against an investor's reference currency. This document does not reflect 
all possible risk factors associated with an investment in the aforementioned securities or financial instruments. 
Historical performance data and financial market scenarios are no guarantee or indicator of current and future 
performance. The performance data are calculated without taking account of commissions and costs that result from 
subscriptions and redemptions. Commissions and costs adversely affect performance. Financial transactions should only 
be carried out after thorough study of the current prospectus and are only valid on the basis of/or/and are subject to

