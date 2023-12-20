

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumers remained less pessimistic in December as their opinions about the economic climate and willingness to buy improved, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to -29 in December from -33 in November. However, the indicator in December was well below the 20-year average of -10 points.



Among its components, the economic climate index stood at -41 in December versus -47 in November, indicating that households were less pessimistic about the economic situation in the past twelve months and the twelve-month outlook.



The indicator for willingness to buy also advanced somewhat to -21 in December from -24 in November. Households also found the time for making major purchases less favourable than in November.



