Poolbeg Pharma PLC Announces RSV AI Drug Candidate Analysis Update

Positive Outputs from Lab-Based Analysis of RSV Drug Candidates Identified Using AI

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Poolbeg Pharma (AIM:POLB)(OTCQB:POLBF) ('Poolbeg' or the 'Company'), a biopharmaceutical company focussed on the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting diseases with a high unmet medical need, announces the positive outputs from the lab-based analysis and successful prioritisation of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus ('RSV') drug targets and treatments identified as part of its artificial intelligence ('AI') led programme.

Poolbeg's team of scientific experts have reviewed the comprehensive data package obtained from this lab-based analysis and has strategically prioritised a select number of the RSV drug candidates that were analysed. The Company is actively exploring the most effective way to progress the prioritised drug candidates in order to generate value. Poolbeg believes the data obtained reflects the high potential of this AI-led programme and supports its partnering efforts.

The global interest in AI-led drug discovery continues to grow, with major pharmaceutical players making substantial investments in the field. Poolbeg's RSV AI programme identified these drug treatment candidates in just 10 months. AI-led drug discovery can accelerate the timeline achievable which reduces costs while also decreasing risks and providing a higher likelihood of success in bringing groundbreaking therapies to patients.

Jeremy Skillington, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Poolbeg Pharma, commented: "The positive outputs from this analysis, and the successful prioritisation of our RSV drug candidates, is a testament to the power of our AI-led drug discovery programme. As we engage in partnering discussions, these results position Poolbeg as a key player in the evolving landscape of AI-driven drug discovery."

About Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma plc is committed to the development and commercialisation of innovative medicines targeting diseases with a high unmet medical need. Its model focusses upon developing its exciting clinical assets and commercialising approved and marketed drugs to fund the development of its robust pipeline of innovative products, thereby driving significant value creation.

Poolbeg is led by an experienced leadership team with a history of delivering significant shareholder value. The team has been strengthened by the appointment of three former members of the Amryt Pharma plc leadership team, with the intention of repeating Amryt's success and generating near term revenues.

Poolbeg's clinical programmes target large addressable markets including CRS induced by cancer immunotherapies, infectious disease, and metabolic conditions such as obesity with the development of an oral GLP-1R agonist. It uses a cost-effective development philosophy to generate high quality human data to support partnering and further development. Its AI-led infectious disease programmes analyse unique data from human challenge trials to identify clinically relevant drug targets and treatments, leading to faster development and greater commercial appeal.

For more information, please go to www.poolbegpharma.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @PoolbegPharma.

About RSV

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) which inflames the smallest airways of the lungs, sends an average of 58,000-80,000 children under the age of five to hospital each year in the US alone, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). RSV can also be dangerous for adults over the age of 65, resulting in around 177,000 hospitalisations per year in the United States alone.

