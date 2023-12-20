Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) has received notification of the following transactions by Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

From 15 December 2023 to 18 December 2023, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 57,900 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at an average approximate price of 89.01p per share.

These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Marc Bishop Lafleche 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Ecora Resources PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 87.50p 19,419 87.50p 11,428 90.70p 19,153 90.80p 7,900 d. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price 57,900 89.01p e. Date of the transaction 15 December 2023 and 18 December 2023 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

