

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices declined for the sixth straight month in November, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.



The producer price index fell 3.3 percent year-on-year in November, after a 3.0 percent decline in September.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged down 0.1 percent in November.



Compared with the same month last year, the index was most affected by price decreases in electricity and heat energy production and in the manufacture of wood, wood products, and paper, the agency said.



Data also showed that import prices decreased by 0.7 percent monthly and by 3.5 percent annually in November. Export prices declined 1.2 percent over the month and fell 3.5 percent from a year ago.



