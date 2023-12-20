Vesuvius Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20
20 December 2023
Vesuvius plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Vesuvius plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its Ordinary Shares of 10p each from Jefferies International Limited (the "Broker"), pursuant to the terms of its Share Buyback Programme announced on 4 December 2023:
Date of purchase:
19/12/2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
23,584
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
473.60p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
467.60p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):
469.68p
The Ordinary Share purchases have been made accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting. The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares. Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these shares, the Company will have 270,635,811 Ordinary Shares of 10p each in issue (excluding 7,271,174 Ordinary Shares held in Treasury). Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 270,635,811. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the Share Buyback Programme.
Since the commencement of the Share Buyback Programme to repurchase up to £50 million of Ordinary Shares, as announced on 4 December 2023, the Company has purchased 578,086 Ordinary Shares for a consideration of £2,628,355.49.
For further information, please contact:
Enquiries:
Vesuvius plc
Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 7387 545 271
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases
Aggregate information:
Trading Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregate volume
London Stock Exchange (LSE)
469.54p
15,981
Chi-X (CHIX)
470.11p
3,288
BATE (BATE)
469.95p
2,847
Aquis (AQXE)
469.95p
948
Turquoise (TRQX)
469.53p
520
Transaction Details:
Issuer name:
Vesuvius plc
ISIN:
GB00B82YXW83
Intermediary name:
Jefferies International Limited
Intermediary code:
JEFFGB2XXXX
Time zone:
UKT
Currency:
GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction
Trading venue
94
472.40
10:05:13
00383028133TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
813
470.80
10:05:45
00383028256TRLO0.1.1
XLON
52
471.20
10:05:45
00383028255TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
249
473.60
10:38:58
00383033733TRLO0.1.1
XLON
224
473.60
10:38:58
00383033734TRLO0.1.1
XLON
7
473.60
10:39:00
00383033736TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
67
473.60
10:39:37
00383033795TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
14
473.60
10:47:27
00383035095TRLO0.1.1
BATE
51
473.60
10:47:27
00383035094TRLO0.1.1
BATE
7
473.60
10:53:13
00383035847TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
196
473.20
11:00:09
00383036895TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
66
473.60
11:00:09
00383036896TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
94
470.60
11:11:05
00383038464TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
1153
470.60
11:11:05
00383038465TRLO0.1.1
XLON
93
470.40
11:19:33
00383039709TRLO0.1.1
XLON
45
471.80
11:19:34
00383039710TRLO0.1.1
BATE
161
472.00
11:19:34
00383039711TRLO0.1.1
BATE
86
470.40
11:42:09
00383043397TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
348
470.40
11:42:09
00383043398TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
208
470.40
11:42:09
00383043399TRLO0.1.1
BATE
34
470.40
11:42:09
00383043400TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
271
470.40
11:42:09
00383043401TRLO0.1.1
BATE
63
470.40
11:42:09
00383043402TRLO0.1.1
BATE
19
470.40
11:42:09
00383043403TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
276
470.40
11:42:09
00383043405TRLO0.1.1
XLON
33
470.40
11:42:09
00383043404TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
444
470.40
11:42:09
00383043406TRLO0.1.1
XLON
94
470.00
12:22:03
00383049596TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
327
470.00
12:22:03
00383049597TRLO0.1.1
XLON
178
470.00
12:22:03
00383049598TRLO0.1.1
XLON
200
470.00
12:22:03
00383049599TRLO0.1.1
XLON
100
470.00
12:22:03
00383049600TRLO0.1.1
XLON
8
470.00
12:22:03
00383049601TRLO0.1.1
XLON
52
469.60
12:22:03
00383049602TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
327
470.00
12:22:07
00383049615TRLO0.1.1
XLON
175
470.00
12:22:07
00383049616TRLO0.1.1
XLON
42
471.00
12:55:33
00383056847TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
2
471.60
13:03:54
00383058499TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
65
471.20
13:04:31
00383058656TRLO0.1.1
XLON
748
471.20
13:04:31
00383058657TRLO0.1.1
XLON
94
471.00
13:34:21
00383066131TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
184
470.80
13:34:21
00383066132TRLO0.1.1
BATE
315
471.00
13:34:21
00383066133TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
185
471.00
13:34:21
00383066134TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
108
470.80
13:34:21
00383066135TRLO0.1.1
BATE
4
471.00
13:34:21
00383066136TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
48
471.00
13:34:21
00383066137TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
85
470.80
13:34:21
00383066138TRLO0.1.1
XLON
200
470.80
13:34:21
00383066140TRLO0.1.1
XLON
413
470.80
13:34:21
00383066139TRLO0.1.1
XLON
66
470.80
13:34:21
00383066141TRLO0.1.1
XLON
41
470.80
13:34:21
00383066142TRLO0.1.1
XLON
103
470.80
13:34:21
00383066143TRLO0.1.1
XLON
176
470.80
13:34:21
00383066144TRLO0.1.1
XLON
154
470.80
13:55:44
00383071378TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
94
470.80
14:15:22
00383076473TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
166
470.80
14:15:22
00383076474TRLO0.1.1
BATE
166
470.80
14:21:30
00383078000TRLO0.1.1
BATE
94
470.00
14:23:34
00383078448TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
38
469.80
14:23:34
00383078450TRLO0.1.1
BATE
271
470.00
14:23:34
00383078449TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
271
470.00
14:23:34
00383078451TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
23
469.80
14:23:34
00383078452TRLO0.1.1
BATE
190
469.80
14:23:34
00383078454TRLO0.1.1
BATE
210
469.80
14:23:34
00383078453TRLO0.1.1
BATE
81
469.80
14:23:34
00383078455TRLO0.1.1
BATE
15
469.80
14:23:34
00383078456TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
14
469.80
14:23:34
00383078457TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
20
469.80
14:23:34
00383078458TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
3
469.80
14:23:34
00383078459TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
21
469.60
14:23:34
00383078460TRLO0.1.1
XLON
19
469.60
14:23:34
00383078461TRLO0.1.1
XLON
773
469.60
14:23:34
00383078462TRLO0.1.1
XLON
806
468.60
14:36:42
00383085361TRLO0.1.1
XLON
68
468.60
14:36:42
00383085362TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
26
468.60
14:39:43
00383087035TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
181
468.60
14:39:43
00383087036TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
40
468.60
14:39:43
00383087037TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
52
468.60
14:39:43
00383087038TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
7
468.60
14:39:43
00383087039TRLO0.1.1
XLON
37
468.40
14:39:43
00383087040TRLO0.1.1
XLON
32
468.40
14:39:43
00383087042TRLO0.1.1
XLON
31
468.40
14:39:43
00383087041TRLO0.1.1
XLON
81
468.40
14:39:43
00383087043TRLO0.1.1
XLON
217
468.40
14:39:43
00383087044TRLO0.1.1
XLON
84
468.40
14:39:43
00383087046TRLO0.1.1
XLON
50
468.40
14:39:43
00383087045TRLO0.1.1
XLON
45
468.40
14:39:43
00383087047TRLO0.1.1
XLON
88
468.40
14:39:43
00383087048TRLO0.1.1
XLON
412
468.40
14:39:43
00383087049TRLO0.1.1
XLON
4
469.20
15:11:08
00383099189TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
132
469.20
15:11:08
00383099190TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
94
469.20
15:11:08
00383099191TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
144
469.20
15:11:08
00383099192TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
271
469.20
15:11:08
00383099193TRLO0.1.1
XLON
24
468.80
15:11:08
00383099195TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
4
468.80
15:11:08
00383099196TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
20
468.80
15:11:08
00383099197TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
282
468.80
15:11:09
00383099198TRLO0.1.1
BATE
4
468.80
15:11:09
00383099199TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
62
469.60
15:16:24
00383101198TRLO0.1.1
XLON
542
469.20
15:17:24
00383101663TRLO0.1.1
XLON
130
469.00
15:19:23
00383102327TRLO0.1.1
XLON
305
469.00
15:19:23
00383102326TRLO0.1.1
XLON
107
469.00
15:19:23
00383102328TRLO0.1.1
XLON
84
468.80
15:20:26
00383102689TRLO0.1.1
XLON
200
468.80
15:20:26
00383102690TRLO0.1.1
XLON
258
468.80
15:20:26
00383102691TRLO0.1.1
XLON
271
468.40
15:22:53
00383103434TRLO0.1.1
XLON
239
468.60
15:26:51
00383105282TRLO0.1.1
XLON
247
468.00
15:35:16
00383107785TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
44
468.00
15:35:16
00383107786TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
18
468.00
15:35:16
00383107787TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
154
467.80
15:35:17
00383107790TRLO0.1.1
XLON
183
467.80
15:35:17
00383107791TRLO0.1.1
XLON
203
467.80
15:35:17
00383107792TRLO0.1.1
XLON
94
468.00
15:49:10
00383114279TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
117
468.00
15:49:10
00383114280TRLO0.1.1
XLON
400
468.00
15:49:10
00383114281TRLO0.1.1
XLON
200
468.00
15:49:10
00383114282TRLO0.1.1
XLON
96
468.00
15:49:10
00383114283TRLO0.1.1
XLON
403
467.60
15:59:10
00383118310TRLO0.1.1
BATE
265
467.60
15:59:10
00383118311TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
42
467.60
15:59:10
00383118312TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
813
467.60
15:59:10
00383118313TRLO0.1.1
XLON
26
467.60
15:59:10
00383118314TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
8
467.80
16:10:07
00383122743TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
294
467.80
16:11:59
00383123457TRLO0.1.1
XLON
86
469.00
16:15:11
00383125085TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
24
468.60
16:15:14
00383125107TRLO0.1.1
XLON
200
468.60
16:15:14
00383125108TRLO0.1.1
XLON
860
468.60
16:15:14
00383125109TRLO0.1.1
XLON
15
469.20
16:19:04
00383126975TRLO0.1.1
XLON
24
469.20
16:19:04
00383126976TRLO0.1.1
XLON
137
469.40
16:23:05
00383128755TRLO0.1.1
BATE
18
471.00
16:23:25
00383128888TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
32
471.00
16:23:25
00383128889TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
46
470.20
16:24:12
00383129157TRLO0.1.1
BATE
148
470.20
16:24:12
00383129158TRLO0.1.1
CHIX
52
470.20
16:24:12
00383129159TRLO0.1.1
TRQX
542
470.20
16:24:12
00383129160TRLO0.1.1
XLON
220
470.20
16:28:05
00383131025TRLO0.1.1
XLON
8
470.20
16:28:11
00383131044TRLO0.1.1
AQXE
