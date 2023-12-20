Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Starke Signale für einen explosiven Kursverlauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.12.2023 | 08:06
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Statement regarding Investment Manager

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Statement regarding Investment Manager

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20

20 December 2023

Strategic Equity Capital plc

("SEC plc" or the "Company")

Statement regarding Investment Manager

The Board of Strategic Equity Capital plc notes the announcement from Gresham House plc ("Gresham House") that the scheme of arrangement, published on 4 August 2023, to implement the acquisition of Gresham House by Seed Bidco Limited pursuant to Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 ("Scheme") has become effective on 19 December 2023.

The Scheme implements the terms of the recommended cash offer of Seed Bidco Limited, a newly incorporated entity formed by funds advised by Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. and its affiliates, for the entire issued share capital of Gresham House (the "Acquisition").

The Company's Investment Manager and AIFM is Gresham House Asset Management Limited (the "Investment Manager"), which is wholly owned by Gresham House.

The Board of the Company is not currently expecting any change to the relationship between the Company and the Investment Manager, and has been informed that the Gresham House leadership team and all key individuals that currently manage SEC plc will remain in place.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

KL Communications

Charles Gormangh@kl-communications.com

Henry Taylor +44 (0) 20 3995 6699

Charlotte Francis

Juniper Partners Limited, Company Secretary +44 (0) 131 378 0500

About SEC plc

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a specialist alternative equity trust.

Actively managed, it maintains a highly-concentrated portfolio of 15-25 high-quality, dynamic, UK smaller companies, each operating in a niche market offering structural growth opportunities.

SEC aims to achieve investment growth over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth. The team looks to find companies with the potential to double shareholder value every five years.

Further information on SEC plc is available at www.strategicequitycapital.com, and further information on Gresham House is available at www.greshamhouse.com


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.