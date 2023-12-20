Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press release - Persbericht - Communiqué de presse: publication of a transparency notification

Dear Madam, Sir,
Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding the publication of a transparency notification.
Geachte mevrouw, meneer,
Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de openbaarmaking over transparantiekennisgeving.
Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,
Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d'Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant la communication relative à une notification de transparence.
Attachments
- ENG_transparency notification_20231219_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ac9e74db-f961-4e35-9b06-4e3cbd67bbe9)
- NL_transparency notification_20231219_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/48795a51-2bc6-4d29-9bbe-f8615d15264e)
- FR_transparency notification_20231219_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1330654a-3f51-461f-a4a3-cc66764d29a9)