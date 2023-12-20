Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 22, 2023

End date of the share buyback program: February 29, 2024

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 13.12.23 29 731 63.59 1 890 556 14.12.23 5 000 66.23 331 143 15.12.23 5 000 67.14 335 682 18.12.23 29 725 67.43 2 004 502 19.12.23 44 550 67.20 2 993 555 Previous transactions 13 771 330 Accumulated to date 13 885 336 62.34 865 552 303

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 15 096 878 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 28 982 214 shares, corresponding to 1.42% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

Martine.Rambol.Hagen@hydro.com

Attachment