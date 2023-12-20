Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Milliarden-News! Energy Plug Technologies errichtet Batterie-Giga-Factory!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
20.12.23
09:43 Uhr
22,450 Euro
-0,230
-1,01 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,39022,47009:52
22,38022,46009:52
PR Newswire
20.12.2023 | 08:18
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to presentation of Essity's Year-end Report 2023

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Year-end Report 2023 will be published on January 25, 2024, at approximately 07:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 09:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:
Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Time:09:00 CET
Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2024-01-25
Telephone: UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00, USA: +1 786 697 35 01, SWE: +46 (0) 8 505 204 24. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation and indicate "Essity".

The presentation of the Year-end Report will also be broadcast live on LinkedIn and X (Twitter)

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3892323/2495202.pdf

Invitation to presentation of Essity's Year-end Report 2023

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/year-end-report-2023-invitation,c3249277

Year-end Report 2023 Invitation

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-essitys-year-end-report-2023-302019883.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.