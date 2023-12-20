STOCKHOLM, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Year-end Report 2023 will be published on January 25, 2024, at approximately 07:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 09:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024

Time:09:00 CET

Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2024-01-25

Telephone: UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00, USA: +1 786 697 35 01, SWE: +46 (0) 8 505 204 24. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation and indicate "Essity".

The presentation of the Year-end Report will also be broadcast live on LinkedIn and X (Twitter)

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3892323/2495202.pdf Invitation to presentation of Essity's Year-end Report 2023 https://news.cision.com/essity/i/year-end-report-2023-invitation,c3249277 Year-end Report 2023 Invitation

