Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 20-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 December 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 19 December 2023 it purchased a total of 20,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 10,000 10,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.292 GBP1.112 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.286 GBP1.102 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.289091 GBP1.105609

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 655,429,006 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2498 1.288 XDUB 08:53:03 00068218329TRLO0 2158 1.290 XDUB 13:31:27 00068224688TRLO0 2047 1.286 XDUB 14:29:51 00068226377TRLO0 1250 1.290 XDUB 15:02:04 00068227542TRLO0 2047 1.292 XDUB 15:32:05 00068228959TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 613 110.60 XLON 10:09:01 00068220452TRLO0 1831 110.60 XLON 10:09:01 00068220453TRLO0 2463 110.40 XLON 11:24:28 00068222053TRLO0 2204 110.20 XLON 14:29:51 00068226376TRLO0 1013 111.20 XLON 15:27:40 00068228728TRLO0 1876 110.80 XLON 15:36:11 00068229288TRLO0

