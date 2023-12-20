Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Changes to the Nasdaq Nordic Market Cap Segments

As from 2 January 2024, the following companies will change segment at Nasdaq Nordic: Exchan Order- Name ISIN Issuer Issuer Name Curren New ge book Sign t Segme Code Segme nt nt XSTO FASTAT AB Fastator SE0015 FASTAT AB Fastator Mid Small 407382 Cap Cap XSTO ANNE B Annehem SE0015 ANNE Annehem Mid Small Fastigheter AB 221684 Fastigheter AB Cap Cap ser. B XSTO BALCO Balco Group AB SE0010 BALCO Balco Group AB Mid Small 323998 Cap Cap XSTO BESQ Besqab AB SE0005 BESQ Besqab AB Mid Small 991411 Cap Cap XSTO BETS B Betsson AB ser. SE0020 BETS Betsson AB Mid Large B 845014 Cap Cap XSTO BETCO Better DK0060 BETCO Better Mid Large Collective A/S 952240 Collective A/S Cap Cap XSTO BOOZT Boozt AB SE0009 BOOZT Boozt AB Large Mid 888738 Cap Cap XSTO BUFAB Bufab AB SE0005 BUFAB Bufab AB Large Mid 677135 Cap Cap XSTO BULTEN Bulten AB SE0003 BULTEN Bulten AB Mid Small 849223 Cap Cap XSTO BFG Byggfakta Group SE0016 BFG Byggfakta Group Large Mid Nordic HoldCo 798581 Nordic HoldCo Cap Cap AB AB XSTO CAMX Camurus AB SE0007 CAMX Camurus AB Mid Large 692850 Cap Cap XSTO CINT Cint Group AB SE0015 CINT Cint Group AB Large Mid 483276 Cap Cap XSTO CS CoinShares JE00BL CS CoinShares Small Mid International D8Y945 International Cap Cap Ltd Ltd XSTO ELTEL Eltel AB SE0006 ELTEL Eltel AB Mid Small 509949 Cap Cap XSTO FING B Fingerprint SE0008 FING Fingerprint Mid Small Cards AB ser. 374250 Cards AB Cap Cap B XSTO HANZA HANZA AB SE0005 HANZA HANZA AB Small Mid 878543 Cap Cap XSTO HTRO Hexatronic SE0018 HTRO Hexatronic Large Mid Group AB 040677 Group AB Cap Cap XSTO IRLAB IRLAB SE0012 IRLAB IRLAB Mid Small A Therapeutics 675361 Therapeutics Cap Cap AB ser. A AB XSTO K2A K2A Knaust SE0006 K2A K2A Knaust Mid Small PREF & 852075 & Cap Cap Andersson Andersson Fastigheter Fastigheter AB Pref XSTO K2A B K2A Knaust SE0010 K2A K2A Knaust Mid Small & 520254 & Cap Cap Andersson Andersson Fastigheter B Fastigheter AB XSTO NETEL Netel Holding SE0016 NETEL Netel Holding Mid Small AB 798417 AB Cap Cap XSTO NORB B Nordisk SE0015 NORB Nordisk Mid Small Bergteknik AB 812128 Bergteknik AB Cap Cap ser. B XSTO ORRON Orrön Energy AB SE0000 ORRON Orrön Energy AB Large Mid 825820 Cap Cap XSTO OVZON Ovzon AB SE0010 OVZON Ovzon AB Mid Small 948711 Cap Cap XSTO PLAZ B Platzer SE0004 PLAZ Platzer Large Mid Fastigheter 977692 Fastigheter Cap Cap Holding AB Holding AB ser. B XSTO SBB B Samhällsbyggnad SE0009 SBB Samhällsbyggnad Large Mid sbo. i Norden 554454 sbolaget i Cap Cap AB ser. B Norden AB XSTO SBB D Samhällsbyggnad SE0011 SBB Samhällsbyggnad Large Mid sbo. i Norden 844091 sbolaget i Cap Cap AB ser. D Norden AB XSTO SAS SAS AB SE0003 SAS SAS AB Mid Small 366871 Cap Cap XSTO SDIP Sdiptech AB SE0006 SDIP Sdiptech AB Large Mid PREF Pref 758348 Cap Cap XSTO SDIP B Sdiptech AB SE0003 SDIP Sdiptech AB Large Mid ser. B 756758 Cap Cap XSTO SIVE Sivers SE0003 SIVE Sivers Mid Small Semiconductors 917798 Semiconductors Cap Cap AB AB XSTO SF Stillfront SE0015 SF StillFront Large Mid Group AB 346135 Group AB Cap Cap XSTO SYNACT SynAct Pharma SE0008 SYNACT SynAct Pharma Mid Small AB 241491 AB Cap Cap XSTO TOBII Tobii AB SE0002 TOBII Tobii AB Mid Small 591420 Cap Cap XSTO VPLAY Viaplay Group SE0012 VPLAY Viaplay Group Large Mid A AB ser. A 324226 AB Cap Cap XSTO VPLAY Viaplay Group SE0012 VPLAY Viaplay Group Large Mid B AB ser. B 116390 AB Cap Cap XSTO VOLO Volati AB SE0009 VOLO Volati AB Large Mid 143662 Cap Cap XSTO VOLO Volati AB Pref SE0009 VOLO Volati AB Large Mid PREF 143670 Cap Cap XSTO WBGR B Wästbygg SE0014 WBGR Wästbygg Mid Small Gruppen AB 453874 Gruppen AB Cap Cap ser. B XSTO XBRANE Xbrane SE0007 XBRANE Xbrane Mid Small Biopharma AB 789409 Biopharma AB Cap Cap XICE SKEL Skel IS0000 SKEL Skel Small Mid fjárfestingafé 000503 fjárfestingafé Cap Cap lag hf. lag hf. XICE ICESEA Iceland Seafood IS0000 ICESEA Iceland Seafood Mid Small International 026961 International Cap Cap hf. hf. XHEL HKSAV HKScan Oyj A FI0009 HKS HKScan Oyj Mid Small 006308 Cap Cap XHEL TTALO Terveystalo Plc FI4000 TTALO Terveystalo Oyj Large Mid 252127 Cap Cap XHEL VERK Verkkokauppa.co FI4000 VERK Verkkokauppa.co Mid Small m Oyj 049812 m Oyj Cap Cap XCSE AQP Aquaporin A/S DK0061 AQP Aquaporin A/S Mid Small 555109 Cap Cap XCSE BOOZT Boozt AB SE0009 BOOZT Boozt AB Large Mid DKK 888738 Cap Cap XCSE COLUM Columbus A/S DK0010 COLUM Columbus A/S Mid Small 268366 Cap Cap XCSE GABR Gabriel Holding DK0060 GABR Gabriel Holding Mid Small A/S 124691 A/S Cap Cap XCSE HUSCO HusCompagniet DK0061 HUSCO HusCompagniet Mid Small A/S 412855 A/S Cap Cap XCSE NTG NTG Nordic DK0061 NTG NTG Nordic Large Mid Transport 141215 Transport Cap Cap Group A/S Group A/S XCSE SAS SAS AB SE0003 SAS SAS AB Mid Small DKK 366871 Cap Cap XCSE TCM TCM Group A/S DK0060 TCM TCM Group A/S Mid Small 915478 Cap Cap The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of 1 billion euro or more. The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of 1 billion euro or more. In the segment Mid Cap companies whose shares have a market value between 150 million euro and 1 billion euro and the segment Small Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of less than 150 millon euro. The next market cap-segment revision will take effect in January 2025 based on market value in November 2024.