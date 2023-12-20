Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
20.12.2023 | 08:34
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Market Cap Segment Review at Nasdaq Nordic Exchanges

Stockholm/Helsinki/Copenhagen/Reykjavik, December 20, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:
NDAQ) reports that the annual review of its Nordic market capitalization
(market cap) segments is completed. The revision is based on the average market
cap value in November 2023. Together with indexes and sector classifications,
the market cap segmentation is a tool to increase visibility for companies
listed on Nasdaq's exchanges in Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen and Iceland. 

Effective January 2, 2024, the following 46 companies will change segment: 6
companies will change to a larger segment, while 40 companies will change to a
smaller segment. 

Name                  Current Segment New Segment Exchange 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AB Fastator               Mid Cap     Small Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Annehem Fastigheter AB ser. B      Mid Cap     Small Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Balco Group AB             Mid Cap     Small Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Besqab AB                Mid Cap     Small Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Betsson AB ser. B            Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Better Collective A/S          Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Boozt AB                Large Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Bufab AB                Large Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Bulten AB                Mid Cap     Small Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB    Large Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Camurus AB               Mid Cap     Large Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Cint Group AB              Large Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
CoinShares International Ltd      Small Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Eltel AB                Mid Cap     Small Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Fingerprint Cards AB ser. B       Mid Cap     Small Cap  STOCKHOLM 
HANZA AB                Small Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Hexatronic Group AB           Large Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
IRLAB Therapeutics AB ser. A      Mid Cap     Small Cap  STOCKHOLM 
K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter   Mid Cap     Small Cap  STOCKHOLM 
 Pref                                      
K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter B  Mid Cap     Small Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Netel Holding AB            Mid Cap     Small Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Nordisk Bergteknik AB ser. B      Mid Cap     Small Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Orrön Energy AB             Large Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Ovzon AB                Mid Cap     Small Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB ser. B  Large Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Samhällsbyggnadsbo. i Norden AB ser.B  Large Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Samhällsbyggnadsbo. i Norden AB ser.D  Large Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
SAS AB                 Mid Cap     Small Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Sdiptech AB Pref            Large Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Sdiptech AB ser. B           Large Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Sivers Semiconductors AB        Mid Cap     Small Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Stillfront Group AB           Large Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
SynAct Pharma AB            Mid Cap     Small Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Tobii AB                Mid Cap     Small Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Viaplay Group AB ser. A         Large Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Viaplay Group AB ser. B         Large Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Volati AB                Large Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Volati AB Pref             Large Cap    Mid Cap   STOCKHOLM 
Wästbygg Gruppen AB ser. B       Mid Cap     Small Cap  STOCKHOLM 
Xbrane Biopharma AB           Mid Cap     Small Cap  STOCKHOLM 
                                        
Skel fjárfestingafélag hf.       Small Cap    Mid Cap   ICELAND  
Iceland Seafood International hf.    Mid Cap     Small Cap  ICELAND  
                                        
HKScan Oyj A              Mid Cap     Small Cap  HELSINKI 
Terveystalo Plc             Large Cap    Mid Cap   HELSINKI 
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj          Mid Cap     Small Cap  HELSINKI 
                                        
Aquaporin A/S              Mid Cap     Small Cap  COPENHAGEN
Boozt AB                Large Cap    Mid Cap   COPENHAGEN
Columbus A/S              Mid Cap     Small Cap  COPENHAGEN
Gabriel Holding A/S           Mid Cap     Small Cap  COPENHAGEN
HusCompagniet A/S            Mid Cap     Small Cap  COPENHAGEN
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S     Large Cap    Mid Cap   COPENHAGEN
SAS AB                 Mid Cap     Small Cap  COPENHAGEN
TCM Group A/S              Mid Cap     Small Cap  COPENHAGEN



About the Market Cap Segments

Companies belong to a market cap segment (Small-, Mid- and Large Cap) based on
their average market value during the given review month. Each segment is
reviewed annually based on the average market cap in November with adjustments
taking effect in January the following year. The market cap calculations are
based on the total number of shares, i.e., both listed and non-listed shares,
of a company. Companies with a market value exceeding EUR 1 billion are in the
group of "Large Cap", while companies with a market value between EUR 150
million and EUR 1 billion belong to the "Mid Cap" segment. Companies with a
market value smaller than EUR 150 million belong to "Small Cap". 

12-month transitional period

Companies whose market cap has moved outside the reference values for their
current classification are moved between segments according to the following
rule: If their market cap is less than 50 percent of the minimum or more than
150 percent of the maximum threshold of their current segments they are
transferred into a new segment with immediate effect. On the other hand, if
their market cap is greater than 50 percent of the minimum or less than 150
percent of the maximum threshold of their current segment, they are subject to
a transitional period and thus one more review before transferring into a new
segment. Hence, based on the EUR 1 billion Large Cap and EUR 150 million Mid
Cap thresholds, a Large Cap company whose market cap value has not fallen below
EUR 500 million, and a Mid-cap company whose market cap value has not fallen
below EUR 75 million, are subject to a second review before moving down to the
new segment. Similarly, a Mid Cap company whose market cap value has not
exceeded EUR 1.5 billion and a Small-cap company whose market cap value has not
exceeded EUR 225 million, are subject to a second review before moving up to
the new segment. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Maarit Bystedt
+358 9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
