Market Cap Segment Review at Nasdaq Nordic Exchanges

Stockholm/Helsinki/Copenhagen/Reykjavik, December 20, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) reports that the annual review of its Nordic market capitalization (market cap) segments is completed. The revision is based on the average market cap value in November 2023. Together with indexes and sector classifications, the market cap segmentation is a tool to increase visibility for companies listed on Nasdaq's exchanges in Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen and Iceland. Effective January 2, 2024, the following 46 companies will change segment: 6 companies will change to a larger segment, while 40 companies will change to a smaller segment. Name Current Segment New Segment Exchange -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AB Fastator Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM Annehem Fastigheter AB ser. B Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM Balco Group AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM Besqab AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM Betsson AB ser. B Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM Better Collective A/S Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM Boozt AB Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Bufab AB Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Bulten AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM Byggfakta Group Nordic HoldCo AB Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Camurus AB Mid Cap Large Cap STOCKHOLM Cint Group AB Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM CoinShares International Ltd Small Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Eltel AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM Fingerprint Cards AB ser. B Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM HANZA AB Small Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Hexatronic Group AB Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM IRLAB Therapeutics AB ser. A Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM Pref K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter B Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM Netel Holding AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM Nordisk Bergteknik AB ser. B Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM Orrön Energy AB Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Ovzon AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM Platzer Fastigheter Holding AB ser. B Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Samhällsbyggnadsbo. i Norden AB ser.B Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Samhällsbyggnadsbo. i Norden AB ser.D Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM SAS AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM Sdiptech AB Pref Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Sdiptech AB ser. B Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Sivers Semiconductors AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM Stillfront Group AB Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM SynAct Pharma AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM Tobii AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM Viaplay Group AB ser. A Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Viaplay Group AB ser. B Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Volati AB Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Volati AB Pref Large Cap Mid Cap STOCKHOLM Wästbygg Gruppen AB ser. B Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM Xbrane Biopharma AB Mid Cap Small Cap STOCKHOLM Skel fjárfestingafélag hf. Small Cap Mid Cap ICELAND Iceland Seafood International hf. Mid Cap Small Cap ICELAND HKScan Oyj A Mid Cap Small Cap HELSINKI Terveystalo Plc Large Cap Mid Cap HELSINKI Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Mid Cap Small Cap HELSINKI Aquaporin A/S Mid Cap Small Cap COPENHAGEN Boozt AB Large Cap Mid Cap COPENHAGEN Columbus A/S Mid Cap Small Cap COPENHAGEN Gabriel Holding A/S Mid Cap Small Cap COPENHAGEN HusCompagniet A/S Mid Cap Small Cap COPENHAGEN NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S Large Cap Mid Cap COPENHAGEN SAS AB Mid Cap Small Cap COPENHAGEN TCM Group A/S Mid Cap Small Cap COPENHAGEN About the Market Cap Segments Companies belong to a market cap segment (Small-, Mid- and Large Cap) based on their average market value during the given review month. Each segment is reviewed annually based on the average market cap in November with adjustments taking effect in January the following year. The market cap calculations are based on the total number of shares, i.e., both listed and non-listed shares, of a company. Companies with a market value exceeding EUR 1 billion are in the group of "Large Cap", while companies with a market value between EUR 150 million and EUR 1 billion belong to the "Mid Cap" segment. Companies with a market value smaller than EUR 150 million belong to "Small Cap". 12-month transitional period Companies whose market cap has moved outside the reference values for their current classification are moved between segments according to the following rule: If their market cap is less than 50 percent of the minimum or more than 150 percent of the maximum threshold of their current segments they are transferred into a new segment with immediate effect. On the other hand, if their market cap is greater than 50 percent of the minimum or less than 150 percent of the maximum threshold of their current segment, they are subject to a transitional period and thus one more review before transferring into a new segment. Hence, based on the EUR 1 billion Large Cap and EUR 150 million Mid Cap thresholds, a Large Cap company whose market cap value has not fallen below EUR 500 million, and a Mid-cap company whose market cap value has not fallen below EUR 75 million, are subject to a second review before moving down to the new segment. Similarly, a Mid Cap company whose market cap value has not exceeded EUR 1.5 billion and a Small-cap company whose market cap value has not exceeded EUR 225 million, are subject to a second review before moving up to the new segment. Nasdaq Media Contact
Maarit Bystedt
+358 9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com