Solvay S.A.: Solvay 2024 Financial Calendar

Brussels, December 20, 2023, 08:30 CET

Solvay today publishes its 2024 financial calendar and invites the financial community to mark their calendar accordingly.

Event Date Full year 2023 earnings March 13, 2024 First quarter 2024 earnings May 7, 2024 Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting May 28, 2024 First half year 2024 earnings July 31, 2024 First nine months 2024 earnings November 6, 2024

Quiet period dates will be provided prior to each earnings' season.

SOLVAY CMD (https://www.solvay.com/sites/g/files/srpend221/files/2023-11/Solvay-CMD-for-website.pdf)

More information can be found on www.solvay.com/en/investors





