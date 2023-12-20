The US House Energy Committee has sent a letter to the Department of Energy's Loan Program Office (LPO) asking questions about Sunnova's sales tactics and customer support.From pv magazine USA The US House Energy and Commerce Committee's Republican members sent a joint letter to the LPO on Dec. 7. They expressed "outrage" over a reported incident of an elderly man allegedly being pressured into a 25-year solar lease by a salesperson. The joint letter is being used to highlight the aggressive or potentially misleading sales tactics that are sometimes employed by contractors of national residential ...

