Nordea cancels repurchased shares
Nordea has today cancelled 7,109,818 treasury shares in line with the decision by the Board of Directors. The shares were held for capital optimisation purposes and acquired through share buy-backs.
The cancellation brings the total number of shares in Nordea to 3,528,279,508. The total number of votes attached to the shares is 3,528,279,508.
The cancellation of the shares was registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 20 December 2023.
The company holds 477,380 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 4,787,315 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.
For further information:
Ilkka Ottoila, Acting Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 7058
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 9.15 EET on 20 December 2023.
