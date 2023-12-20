

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer sentiment is set to strengthen at the start of next year amid improvements in both income and economic expectations, and the willingness to buy, survey results from the market research group GfK and the Nuremberg Institute for Market Decisions (NIM) showed Wednesday.



The forward-looking GfK consumer confidence index rose to -25.1 from a revised -27.6 in December. Economists had forecast a reading of -27.0.



Consumer sentiment is improving again after a recent period of stagnation, the Gfk said. The latest score was the highest since August, when it was -24.6.



'It remains to be seen whether the current increase represents the start of a sustained recovery in consumer sentiment,' NIM consumer expert Rolf Burkl said.



Consumers still have major worries and geopolitical crises and wars, sharply rising food prices and discussions around national budget for 2024 continue to cause uncertainty, Burkl said.



'As a result, the level of consumer sentiment is currently still very low,' Burkl added.



The income expectations index of the survey climbed by 9.8 points to reach -6.9 in December, which was the highest since July, when it was at -5.1 points.



The willingness to buy measure gained 6.2 points to reach -8.8 in December, which was the highest since March last year, when it was at -2.1 points.



The economic expectations index of the survey added 1.9 points to touch -0.4 in December.



Despite the slight increase, consumers are still very cautious about further economic developments in Germany, GfK said.



