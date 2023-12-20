

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - More companies in Germany wanted to raise prices in the coming months, suggesting that the current easing trend in inflation is likely to stall, results of a survey by the ifo institute showed Wednesday.



The ifo price expectations rose to 19.7 points in December from 18.1 points in November. The reading indicates the percentage of companies that intend to increase prices on balance.



Price expectations had reached a temporary low of 14.5 points in August.



'This means the decline in inflation rates is likely to stall for the time being,' Timo Wollmershauser, head of forecasts at ifo, said.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken