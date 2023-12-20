

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.L) said, on or around 29 January 2024, shares in LSEG representing entitlements under the management incentive plan, in which members of the then management of the Refinitiv business participate, as per the prospectus published on 9 December 2020, will be transferred by an entity owned by the Consortium to the participants in the MIP pursuant to their entitlements.



Pursuant to arrangements entered into prior to completion of LSEG's acquisition of Refinitiv, the MIP shares were subject to lock-up restrictions, subject to certain exceptions. Under one such exception, from on or around 29 January 2024, the participants in the MIP would be permitted to dispose of shares on a pro rata basis with any disposals of shares in LSEG by Blackstone.



