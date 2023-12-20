PRODUCTLIFE GROUP ACQUIRES LIFEBEE, STRENGTHENING ITS CAPACITY TO SUPPORT DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION IN LIFE SCIENCES

PARIS, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProductLife Group (PLG), the global consulting provider of regulatory, scientific, vigilance and quality services for the life sciences industries, announces the acquisition of LifeBee, a leading Italian and Swiss based consulting firm providing digital transformation, operational excellence and proactive compliance services in life sciences. Current LifeBee shareholders will reinvest in PLG Group, embracing the PLG mission while guaranteeing business continuity for all clients.

The acquisition will bolster ProductLife Group Consulting and Digitalization services, playing a crucial role in PLG's pursuit to become the premier leader in life sciences consulting worldwide. LifeBee brings a strong strategic approach, coupled with cutting-edge digital expertise that will further build on PLG's consulting capabilities. LifeBee has recurrently been mentioned as a representative player in life sciences by Gartner and has a relevant and active presence in renowned industry associations, like the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE), providing its contribution both on a strategical and knowledge-sharing level.

Teresa Minero, President and CEO of LifeBee and member of the International Board of Directors of ISPE, commented: "Joining PLG is a strategic move, for the company, its people and customers. We will leverage on the boutique platform we have created in the last 20 years in order to expand our footprint to a global scale, better supporting local and international customers with effective consultancy and transformational digital services dedicated to GxP regulated areas of the life sciences.

Our two companies have similar values: pioneering the way for innovation, pragmatic continuous improvement, team spirit and a unique sense of purpose for life sciences. In a globally consolidating consulting landscape, this will expand our service capabilities for our clients and our people, allowing us to become a global leader and innovator in life sciences services."

Xavier Duburcq, CEO of PLG, highlighted: "LifeBee is a highly reputable company with in-depth knowledge on the challenges of consulting and digital business for the life sciences industry as well as the experience and knowledge to tackle them. LifeBee's strong voice on the market, very active on the Pharma 4.0 ISPE international Community of Practice, further demonstrates how this strategic alliance is a testament to our commitment to offering unparalleled services. Technology and innovation are fundamental to shaping the future of life sciences, and with LifeBee's teams' expertise, we will be able to support our clients' transformation on their success throughout the whole product lifecycle. Moreover, the commitment of LifeBee's existing partners to reinvest their capital in PLG, attests to our shared ambition to deliver ingenuity to the life science consulting arena."

About ProductLife Group:

ProductLife Group's mission is to improve human health by delivering regulatory & compliance services for the safe and effective use of healthcare solutions. PLG supports clients through the entire product life cycle, combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries. It provides consulting and outsourcing services in the areas of product development, regulatory affairs, quality management and compliance, vigilance and medical information, covering both established products and innovative therapeutics & diagnostics.

With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to people and customers, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

For more information, visit https://productlifegroup.com/

About LifeBee:

LifeBee | Digitalizing Life Sciences is a business and digital consulting boutique firm supporting life science companies on their path toward digitalization, operational excellence and compliance with customized advisory and innovative digital solutions. The company studies, designs and implements operational strategies, business processes, and digital solutions, to support life science companies in the innovative, robust, compliant, and sustainable realization of their business model. The focus is on GxP regulated areas such as manufacturing, quality assurance, laboratories, logistics, serialization, regulatory affairs and pharmacovigilance of biopharmaceutical companies, medical devices, and nutraceuticals.

LifeBee is headquartered in Milan Italy with a presence in Switzerland. In 20 years of operation, the company has delivered over 1,000 successful projects. Today more than 90 life science international and local clients are served thanks to a team of about 80 professionals.

For more information, visit https://www.lifebee.com

