

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Wednesday.



The pound fell to more than 3-week lows of 0.8668 against the euro and 1.0882 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8623 and 1.0958, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound edged down to 1.2648 and 181.28 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2730 and 183.08, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.87 against the euro, 1.07 against the franc, 1.22 against the greenback and 178.00 against the yen.



