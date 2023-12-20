

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in Turkey rose for the fourth consecutive month in December, reaching its highest level in five months, figures from the consumer tendency survey carried out by Turkstat and the central bank showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index improved to 77.4 in December from 75.5 in November.



The latest reading was the highest since July, when it was 80.1.



The indicator reflecting the assessment of the current financial situation of households rose to 63.4 in December from 61.3 in November.



Similarly, the index measuring their own financial situation expectations over the next twelve months strengthened to 76.1 from 76.2.



Consumers' views about the future general economic situation improved to 75.8 from 73.4.



Consumers were more optimistic about spending money on durable goods over the next twelve months, as the respective index climbed to 94.5 in December from 92.6 in the prior month.



