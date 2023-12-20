Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Milliarden-News! Energy Plug Technologies errichtet Batterie-Giga-Factory!
PR Newswire
20.12.2023 | 09:24
138 Leser
Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye holds 27th Annual Convention, showcasing its brand achievements

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed on achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration, the 27th Wuliangye 12•18 Annual Convention, a traditional ceremony for Wuliangye and its supply chains, was held on Monday in Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The 27th Wuliangye 12·18 Annual Convention, a traditional ceremony for Wuliangye and its supply chains, kicks off on Monday in Yibin City, southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The event was held offline for the first time after three years of COVID-19 prevention and control.

A thousand dealers and investors attending the convention all spoke highly of the brand's achievements and hope to seek more cooperation opportunities in the future.

In the first three quarters of this year, the Chinese baijiu maker posted a solid year-on-year revenue growth.

Data showed that the company reaped a revenue of 62.536 billion yuan from January to September this year, surging 12.11 percent year on year.

Its net profit amounted to 22.833 billion yuan during the period, up 14.24 percent year on year.

It is learned that Wuliangye's brand value has exceeded 400 billion yuan by now and its brand strength rating reaches the highest AAA+.

Besides, the company was also listed as one of the 50 most-favored Chinese brands voted by foreigners this year, and meanwhile, it is the only brand on the shortlist of the China Quality Nomination Award in the Chinese baijiu industry.

Wuliangye has made outstanding contributions to the development of Yibin, said Yuan Huabing, executive vice mayor of Yibin, adding that Yibin is now accelerating the construction of a world-class baijiu industry cluster, and the city will continue efforts to help Wuliangye achieve the high-quality development.

Zeng Congqin, chairman of Wuliangye Group, said that Wuliangye will take solid steps to further improve its product quality, brand value, innovation leadership and modern governance in an attempt to quicken the pace to build a high-end Chinese baijiu brand with global influence.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337790.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305247/Wuliangye.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinese-baijiu-maker-wuliangye-holds-27th-annual-convention-showcasing-its-brand-achievements-302019921.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
