A group of researchers in China has developed an energy management system for modular gravity storage. Compared to single block gravity storage, the modular counterpart offers more flexibility in output power, ease of mass production of related equipment and better flexibility in the selection of weights.A group of researchers led by China's State Grid Smart Grid Research Institute has developed a plant control system for modular gravity energy storage (M-GES). "Our work represents the first attempt at creating an energy control strategy with excellent performance for M-GES power plants," the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...