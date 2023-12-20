The Indian government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electrolyzer production has received an overwhelming response, with bids for 2.28 times the capacity that will actually be awarded.From pv magazine India Twenty-one companies have bid for government incentives for electrolyzer production in India. The companies have sought incentives for capacities aggregating to 3,428.5 MW against the 1.5 GW PLI tender. Out of the total tendered capacity of 1.5 GW, 1.2 GW is to be allocated for electrolyzer manufacturing capacity based on any stack technology, and the balance 300 MW for electrolyzer ...

