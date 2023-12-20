

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic plc (FTC.L), a manufacturer of products for the aerospace, defense, and telecoms market, on Wednesday announced that they have received a new contract from a provider of low earth orbit or LEO satellite communications equipment.



Following this news, Filtronic shares are trading around 9 percent on the London Stock exchange.



The contract is initially valued at $6 million with the company expecting to recognize revenue in the calendar year 2024.



As per the contract terms, Filtronic has to deliver Cerus32 solid state power amplifier or SSPA module which will be installed in selected ground station locations as part of the customer's earth station antenna deployment.



These modules provide full E-band connectivity to the growing number of E-band enabled LEO satellites.



Currently, Filtronic shares are trading at 22.90 pence, up 9.05% in London.



