Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist (WATU LN) Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Dec-2023 / 10:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 19-Dec-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 59.3239 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23313783 CODE: WATU LN ISIN: FR0010527275 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATU LN Sequence No.: 293245 EQS News ID: 1801239 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 20, 2023 04:10 ET (09:10 GMT)