EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: IMMOFINANZ AG
Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018
London, 19.12.2023
Überblick
1. Emittent: IMMOFINANZ AG
2. Grund der Mitteilung: Erwerb/Veräußerung von Finanz- oder sonstigen Instrumenten
3. Meldepflichtige Person
4. Namen der Aktionäre: Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P.
5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 15.12.2023
6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person
Details
7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle:
8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person:
? Die meldepflichtige Person (Punkt 3) wird nicht von einer natürlichen/juristischen Person kontrolliert und kontrolliert auch keine andere Person, die direkt oder indirekt Instrumente am Emittenten hält.
? Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:
9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht
Datum der Hauptversammlung: -
Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The numbers notified above do not include the voting rights from 240,053 shares and from 500 000 long call options held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund as at 15 December 2023. Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. can only issue recommendations on the exercise of the voting rights concerned but cannot otherwise exercise any further influence. Therefore, these voting rights are not to be attributed to Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers for the purpose of this notification, but are merely disclosed in this section 10 of this notification for full transparency only.
The 0,60% voting rights from shares notified under section 7.A (indirect) are indirectly held or attributable to Petrus Advisers Ltd. (and, thus, indirectly held by Klaus Umek as notifying person) as follows: 0.01% are attributable to Petrus Advisers Ltd. based on voting proxies granted by natural persons; 0.34% are attributable to Petrus Advisers Ltd. based on a voting proxy related to parts of the shares notified under section 8 as being directly held by Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P., 0.25% are indirectly held by Petrus Advisers Ltd. via Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. (i.e., the shares notified under section 8 as being directly held by Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. that are not covered by the voting proxy mentioned above).
London am 19.12.2023
20.12.2023 CET/CEST
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|IMMOFINANZ AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Wien
|Österreich
|Internet:
|http://www.immofinanz.com
