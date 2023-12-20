Capita Plc - Director Change
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20
20 December 2023
Capita plc ("Capita")
Director Change
The Board has reviewed its constitution to ensure that it continues to be appropriate and has agreed that it will constitute seven directors, comprising the Chairman, two Executive Directors, and four Independent Non-Executive Directors.
As a consequence of this decision, the Board announces that Janine Goodchild will step-down as an Employee Director on 31 December 2023. Janine was appointed as an employee director on 1 July 2022 and the Board has valued Janine's contribution.
The Board is considering how to meet its ongoing obligations with the UK Corporate Governance Code with respect to its engagement with colleagues and will ensure that these are appropriate for Capita as a purpose led organisation.
For more information, please contact:
Investor enquiries
Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169 269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk
Stephanie Little, Deputy Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 07541 622 838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk
Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 02076 542 399
Email: media@capita.co.uk
About Capita plc:
Capita is a leading provider of business process services, driven by data, technology and people. Every day our 43,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across two divisions - Capita Public Service and Capita Experience - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com