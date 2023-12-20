Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Milliarden-News! Energy Plug Technologies errichtet Batterie-Giga-Factory!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Frankfurt
20.12.23
08:12 Uhr
0,243 Euro
+0,002
+0,83 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2520,26612:25
0,2550,26212:26
PR Newswire
20.12.2023 | 12:06
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita Plc - Director Change

Capita Plc - Director Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20

20 December 2023

Capita plc ("Capita")

Director Change

The Board has reviewed its constitution to ensure that it continues to be appropriate and has agreed that it will constitute seven directors, comprising the Chairman, two Executive Directors, and four Independent Non-Executive Directors.

As a consequence of this decision, the Board announces that Janine Goodchild will step-down as an Employee Director on 31 December 2023. Janine was appointed as an employee director on 1 July 2022 and the Board has valued Janine's contribution.

The Board is considering how to meet its ongoing obligations with the UK Corporate Governance Code with respect to its engagement with colleagues and will ensure that these are appropriate for Capita as a purpose led organisation.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries
Helen Parris, Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169 269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little, Deputy Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 07541 622 838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 02076 542 399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita plc:

Capita is a leading provider of business process services, driven by data, technology and people. Every day our 43,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across two divisions - Capita Public Service and Capita Experience - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa. Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L). Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.