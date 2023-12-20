Capita Plc - Director Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20

20 December 2023

Capita plc ("Capita")

Director Change

The Board has reviewed its constitution to ensure that it continues to be appropriate and has agreed that it will constitute seven directors, comprising the Chairman, two Executive Directors, and four Independent Non-Executive Directors.

As a consequence of this decision, the Board announces that Janine Goodchild will step-down as an Employee Director on 31 December 2023. Janine was appointed as an employee director on 1 July 2022 and the Board has valued Janine's contribution.

The Board is considering how to meet its ongoing obligations with the UK Corporate Governance Code with respect to its engagement with colleagues and will ensure that these are appropriate for Capita as a purpose led organisation.

