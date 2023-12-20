Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 18th December 2023.

LBank Weekly Listing Report,18th December 2023



Project: CAP

Listing date: 18th December

Key words: GAMEFI, Initial Listing, BEP20

Official Website: https://capverse.game/

About: Cap Token (CAP) is an BEP20 smart contract-based governance token of the Capverse ecosystem, records and manages community rights, and is used for profit-based buybacks and destruction to ensure deflation, while enhancing application scenarios, empowering participants, and ensuring a secure gaming environment.

Project: AIM

Listing date: 21st December

Key words: AI/METAVERSE/GAMEFI, Initial Listing, AVAX c-chain

Official Website: https://www.meoasis.com/

About: Artificial Intelligence Metaverse (AIM) is a governance token used within the META OASIS platform for trading major NFTs and participating in the ecosystem's governance and decision-making processes.

Project: GMTO

Listing date: 21st December

Key words: GAMEFI, Initial Listing, POLY

Official Website: https://meteornrun.io/

About: Game Meteor Coin (GMTO), a utility token in the Meteorn Run game with a total issuance of 100 billion, is used for repairing NFT shoes, leveling up, purchasing in-game items, and can be earned by staking MTO, the game's governance token.

Project: NETZ

Listing date: 21st December

Key words: DEFI, Initial Listing, Mainnet

Official Website: https://mainnetz.io/

About: MainnetZ (NETZ) revolutionizes blockchain technology, offering a fast, secure, and user-friendly platform that stands out for its transaction efficiency and economic model, inviting both seasoned investors and newcomers to join the forefront of decentralized innovation.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 11th December 2023 to 17th December 2023

Weekly Listing Summary December 11 - December 17

Name: FNSA

Weekly gain: 42%

Official Website: https://www.finschia.network/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/fnsa_usdt/

Name: VANRY

Weekly gain: 84%

Official Website: https://vanarchain.com/?lang=en

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/vanry_usdt/

Name: ETRL

Official Website: https://ethereal.monster/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/etrl_usdt/

Name: EDLC

Weekly gain: 33%

Official Website: https://edelcoin.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/edlc_usdt/

Name: PMG

Weekly gain: 23%

Official Website: https://pomerium.space/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pmgpomerium_usdt/

Name: GREENGOLD

Official Website: https://greengold.zeetox.io/#/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/greengold_usdt/

Name: MAPO

Weekly gain: 1900%

Official Website: https://www.mapprotocol.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mapo_usdt/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

