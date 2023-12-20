Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.12.2023 | 12:24
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20

Date: 20 December 2023

Company: JZ Capital Partners Ltd.

Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 213800UVGKLHSBHJYX23

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

20 December 2023

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a)

Name

Mr A Paxton and Mrs A Paxton

b)

Position / status

Non-Executive Director and PDMR of JZ Capital Partners Ltd.

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary shares

GG00B403HK58

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.90

12,250

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

19/12/2023

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

g)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

Following these acquisitions, Mr and Mrs Paxton's total holding will be 24,500 shares in the Company.

Enquiries
Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL +44 (0)1481 745001


PR Newswire
