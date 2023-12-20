KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors today announced that data from the first report of an oral, potent, and selective FXIIa inhibitor has been published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal, Frontiers in Pharmacology.

The article describes the pharmacology of a representative compound from KalVista's portfolio of structurally diverse, oral Factor XII inhibitors, including:

Potent, selective inhibition of both FXII zymogen and FXIIa, thereby suppressing both the initiation and amplification of kallikrein-kinin system (KKS) activation

Blockage of KKS-mediated edema in preclinical HAE models in vivo

"The publication is the first report of a potent and specific FXIIa inhibitor with high oral availability in multiple species and demonstrated efficacy in HAE models in vivo," said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. "This once again demonstrates our scientific leadership in medicinal chemistry and KKS biology. It also provides new insight on the inhibition of FXII zymogen."

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista is developing sebetralstat as an oral on-demand therapy for HAE and anticipates providing data from the phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial in early 2024. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment for people living with HAE and other diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, timing or outcomes of communications with the FDA, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence clinical studies or complete ongoing clinical studies, including our Phase 3 KONFIDENT trial, and to obtain regulatory approvals for sebetralstat and other candidates in development, the success of any efforts to commercialize sebetralstat, the ability of sebetralstat and other candidates in development to treat HAE or other diseases, and the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended April 30, 2023, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and our other reports that we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

