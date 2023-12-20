

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - BASF SE (BFA.L) Wednesday said Markus Kamieth, a member of the Board of Executive Directors since 2017, will succeed Martin Brudermüller as Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors in April 2024.



'With Markus Kamieth, we have a highly competent and experienced successor, who has achieved excellent results for BASF during his diverse professional positions in Germany, the United States and Asia,' commented Kurt Bock, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BASF.



