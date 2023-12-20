Laser Photonics Corp.: Army Base Fort Liberty Receives Laser Cleaning Training for Fleet and Equipment Maintenance From Laser Photonics

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, announced today that it has completed an equipment training exercise at Fort Liberty, one of the largest military installations in the world, following the U.S. Army facilities recent purchase of a CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD laser cleaning system.

"This is the first 3000-CTHD laser cleaning system we have sold to the Army," commented Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "The training we are providing to the military for this CleanTech product will help our country's troops stay mission-ready. It is imperative that U.S. soldiers receive the best training, equipment, and resources possible, which is why we take great pride in helping the U.S. military receive just that."

Thorough training done using this cutting-edge, eco-friendly technology ensures the end users' work meets military standards while helping the Army meet objectives that assist it in developing its capabilities. To conduct the training, Laser Photonics' senior engineer traveled to Fort Liberty, formerly known as Fort Bragg, home of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC). The training that took place focused on the fleet and equipment maintenance for which the product was purchased. Actual cleaning during the occasion was conducted by military personnel and guided by Laser Photonics.

Areas cleaned included the vehicle's surface, engine block, windows and rims. A wide selection of large, rusted metal parts and pieces were also cleaned, giving Army Special Operation Force (ARSOF) maintenance crews a great opportunity to develop techniques and procedures for applying such emerging technologies.

The CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD is the most powerful laser cleaning system the military has bought from Laser Photonics to date, and its sale along with this training exercise indicates the technology's increasing presence in the defense and military industry. Fort Liberty chose Laser Photonics as their supplier for laser cleaning technology due to the company's dependable, effective, and easy-to-implement products. Operators at the base will utilize the technology to maintain and clean vehicles and other equipment in a time-efficient and cost-effective manner.

For more information about the CleanTech line of laser cleaning systems, please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com or contact our sales department at fiberlaser@laserphotonics.com.

CleanTech Handheld LPC-3000-CTHD

The CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD by Laser Photonics is a high-power 3000W laser cleaning, roughing and surface preparation system designed to remove rust, coatings, and almost anything else from a wide variety of surfaces. This laser cleaning system utilizes the latest laser technology to provide superior results while being safer and more eco-friendly than traditional abrasive cleaning methods.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics' new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology, and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using Laser Photonics' "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

