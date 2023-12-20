Josh Sookman: MasterHealth Launches Pioneering Challenges Platform for Health Professionals to Get Discovered and Grow Income

Announces $1,000 Impact Challenge to Recognize the First 1,000 Fitness, Nutrition and Health Coaches and Inspire Building Healthy Habits in 2024

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / MasterHealth, a visionary health technology company, serving and empowering thousands of fitness, nutrition, and health professionals, announces the first-of-its-kind Challenges Platform. This platform delivers highly engaging and effective habit-building experiences for their clients, prospects, and followers, amplifies their reach and influence, and creates a new stream of income.





MasterHealth App for Coaching

Used by thousands of fitness, nutrition, health and wellness professionals.

In this post-pandemic era where health professionals are expanding their businesses with virtual offerings, and health seekers are facing escalating obesity rates and working to curb loneliness, the Challenges Platform provides a unique and much-needed combination of social interaction, accountability, "exercise snacks" and other habit tracking, and goal attainment, positioning health pros for unprecedented success.

"Having family members battling type-2 diabetes and obesity, and my wife a practicing naturopathic doctor, I care deeply about delivering exceptional results for health seekers and business growth for health pros alike," says Josh Sookman, co-founder of MasterHealth. "We've seen health pros earn $1,300 in extra income by running a two-week nutrition challenge from home - in a year, that really adds up - and our data show health seekers are twice as successful in hitting their goals when they bring friends into a challenge."

MasterHealth Challenges offers an intuitive, app-based, comprehensive solution for health professionals to help their community actively build habits to improve health.

Key capabilities include:

Run unlimited free or paid challenges, get payouts with Stripe Connect

Ready-to-launch templates for nutrition, fitness, mind, sleep, and more

Fun, social activity logging, leaderboards, and rewards

Group and 1:1 chats with messaging, media sharing, and activity updates

Get discovered on the MasterHealth marketplace

"It's rare to find a technology partner that is easy to work with. MasterHealth actually co-promotes with us, enables us to attract more participants for our challenges, and boosts our revenue," share Karen Falkenberg (PN Level 2) and Ryan MacQueen, coaches and co-founders of Tigers Eye Life and the Stronger & Leaner Membership. Marianna Cuomo Maier, national board-certified health and wellness coach, adds, "I've enjoyed running challenges on MasterHealth to foster a sense of camaraderie and empowerment among my community as we conquer wellness challenges together."

In our continued mission to assist millions in positively transforming their health, and to recognize the first 1,000 health professionals for leading MasterHealth challenges, we are announcing a $1,000 cash prize for this year's 2024 Impact Challenge, with the prize going to the health professional who helps the most people achieve their health goals from Jan. 1-28, 2024. The deadline to enter is Dec. 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Read the full contest details here.

About MasterHealth

The MasterHealth app is available in the U.S. and Canada on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. To learn more about MasterHealth, visit https://masterhealth.care.

