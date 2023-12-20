Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2023) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based revenue cycle management ("RCM") consolidator and financial service provider, is pleased to announce that it has obtained Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility, a significant milestone that will enhance accessibility and liquidity for U.S. and International investors trading its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"). Our Company's common shares trade under the ticker symbol "EPFCF" on the OTCQB. The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "EPF".

DTC eligibility streamlines the settlement process of securities transactions, allowing for faster and more efficient electronic transfers of shares. This achievement will contribute to a more seamless trading experience for investors and increase the overall efficiency of Everyday People's stock on the OTCQB market. The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC") and acts as a central securities depository, providing electronic clearance and settlement of trades in the U.S. equity markets. DTC eligibility is expected to broaden Everyday People's investor base, attract institutional investors, and improve overall market liquidity.

"We are excited to announce that Everyday People has secured DTC eligibility, a crucial step in improving the accessibility and liquidity of our shares on the OTCQB," said Gordon Reykdal, Executive Chairman of Everyday People Financial Corp. "This development is in line with our commitment to creating value for our shareholders and providing a more efficient trading environment for our investors."

Everyday People is also pleased to announce that the Company has submitted an application to the TSX-V for the approval to extend the expiry date of 2,342,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued on January 21, 2022, by one year. This proactive measure is designed to grant its investors additional time and flexibility, aligning with Everyday People's commitment to long-term shareholder satisfaction. The Company seeks to extend the Warrants' expiry date from January 21, 2024, to January 21, 2025, while maintaining all other terms and conditions of the original Warrants.

"We are pleased to announce our application to the TSX-V to extend the expiry date of our Warrants, underscoring our dedication to shareholder interests," said Gordon Reykdal, Executive Chairman of Everyday People Financial Corp. "This decision reflects our commitment to providing our investors with the necessary time and flexibility to make informed decisions aligned with their investment strategies."

As the Company continues to execute its strategic initiatives and grow its presence in the RCM and financial services sectors, the Company remains dedicated to enhancing shareholder value and fostering transparency in its operations. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on the following websites where the Company's stock is traded.

TSXV: https://money.tmx.com/en/quote/EPF/trade-history

OTCQB: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/EPFCF/overview

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People is a revenue cycle management consolidator founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to reestablish and build credit and have access to affordable credit options. We are headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta Canada with operations in Canada and the UK. We are changing the way revenue cycle management agencies work by enhancing our client services with affordable financial products and literacy programs. Utilizing our own specialized credit facilitation products, we're helping debtors rebuild their financial health and generational wealth.

For more information visit: www.everydaypeoplefinancial.com.

Contact

Gordon Reykdal

Executive Chairman of Everyday People Financial Corp.

letsconnect@epfinancial.ca

1 888 825 9808

Disclaimer

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act)", or the securities laws of any state of the United States of America, its territories (the "United States)", and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws are available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to financial performance, results of operations, integration of the acquired businesses, and the business, plans, strategy and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the acquired businesses as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

