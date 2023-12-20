Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2023) - Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: XALL) ("Xalles"), a forward-thinking holding company specializing in technology and financial services, is excited to announce the successful acquisition of Artemis Defense Technologies UK Ltd. ("Artemis"), a frontrunner in Uncrewed (Unmanned) Systems technology. Known for its innovative AI and automated solutions, Artemis now operates as a fully integrated subsidiary within Xalles, marking a significant milestone as the first corporate member of the newly established Xalles Security business group.

Based in the United Kingdom, Artemis is a leader in advanced autonomous technologies for Defense and Homeland Security. The company is set to expand its influence in the USA, aligning with key US Department of Defense initiatives, including the Replicator program, and contributing to the tri-nation AUKUS Defense program between Australia, UK, and USA.

Artemis has earned a reputation for its state-of-the-art autonomous systems and industry-leading capabilities in developing, prototyping, producing, and scaling innovative technologies. The team is well-positioned to significantly influence the future of scalable autonomy in international Defense and Homeland Security sectors.

Thomas Nash, Chairman and CEO of Xalles, shared his enthusiasm about this strategic transaction, "this acquisition is a game-changer for Xalles, perfectly aligning with our goal to diversify our portfolio and enhance shareholder value in high-growth markets. The Defense Autonomy and Artificial Intelligence sector offers tremendous growth potential, and we are poised to be a major player in this arena. The Artemis team, with its impressive history of supporting NATO and state security since 2012, brings a range of technologies from laser communications to missile system components."

Carl Cagliarini, the innovative CEO and Founder of Artemis, will continue to spearhead Artemis's expansion into the United States. As a recognized leader in National Security and Uncrewed (Unmanned) Air Systems, Cagliarini's extensive experience and industry accolades for delivering critical technology solutions for national security, including several FIFA World Cup and Olympic events.

Cagliarini comments on the acquisition: "This is a transformative moment for Artemis as we secure vital partnerships and projects with Government, Defense prime contractors, and NATO Defense Agencies. We are excited about the upcoming announcements of these significant collaborations."

About Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: XALL)

Xalles Holdings Inc. is a leading holding company, specializing in innovative technology and financial service solutions. Focused on growth and diversification, Xalles Holdings is committed to developing cutting-edge technology-based solutions across various sectors, with an emphasis on supporting disruptive companies. Utilizing its proprietary Xalles RISE Business Model, the company actively seeks acquisition targets with solid management teams, robust business models, expansive total attainable markets (TAM), and enticing exit opportunities. Emphasizing the integration of blockchain and cutting-edge technologies, Xalles provides industry-leading solutions, poised to capture recurring revenue streams over time. Discover more at Xalles.com.

About Artemis Defense Technologies UK Ltd.

Artemis Defense Technologies UK Ltd. is at the forefront of Uncrewed (Unmanned) Systems, dedicated to enhancing capabilities in defense, national security, and emergency services. The company distinguishes itself through its adaptability and effectiveness in tackling complex challenges related to safeguarding freedoms. With a team skilled in Uncrewed (Unmanned) Aircraft Systems (UAS), advanced sensor technologies, and innovative solutions in Free Space Optics (FSO) and satellite navigation, Artemis has made significant strides in airborne autonomous technologies and applications in missile defense and quantum computing. For more information, visit www.artemisdefensetechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at SEC.gov and in OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com.

