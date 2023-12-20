

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) stated that Wyndham shareholders should tender their shares in Choice's exchange offer to send clear message to Wyndham's Board. Choice Hotels noted that it remains confident the company can complete the transaction within a one-year customary timeframe and is committed to moving forward with this process.



'Attempting to use the FTC to prevent Wyndham shareholders from even accessing the option of a merger with Choice robs them of meaningful upside from the combination or, at a minimum, the substantial break-fee Choice has offered in the unlikely event the transaction were not to receive the requisite regulatory clearance,' Choice Hotels said.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken