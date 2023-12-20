MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2023

Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.12.2023

20.12.2023 | 13:18
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

20 December 2023

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 November 2023

The MIGO Opportunities Trust plc fact sheet as at 30 November 2023 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.migoplc.co.uk

- ENDS -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement


