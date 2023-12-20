Anzeige
Volvo Trucks: Volvo has delivered its first electric trucks in Latin America

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks has delivered eight heavy electric trucks to customers in Brazil, Chile and Uruguay. These orders represent Volvo's first sales of zero-exhaust emission trucks to Latin America.

Volvo Trucks is continuing to enter new markets with its battery electric trucks. The company has now delivered its first heavy-duty electric trucks to Latin America, with the vehicles going to customers in Brazil, Chile and Uruguay. By that, Volvo has delivered electric trucks to customers on six continents and 45 countries.

There is a growing interest among transport companies in these countries to shift to more sustainable heavy transport methods, as demonstrated by these orders. Brazil is an important market for Volvo Trucks, in 2022 Volvo delivered 26,159 trucks to customers in Brazil.

"Many haulers in Latin America have high ambitions regarding zero-emission truck transport. We are very proud and excited to have been chosen to support our customers as they now start their electrification journey. We believe that more transport companies will soon follow," says Wilson Lirmann, President of Volvo Trucks Latin America.

In Brazil, Reiter Log, which is one of the largest logistics operators in Brazil, will begin using five Volvo FM Electric vehicles on various routes. The trucks will be rented through Volvo Financial Services. In Chile, the two companies SQM and El Libertador have each begun using one Volvo FH Electric truck. In Uruguay, a Volvo FM Electric will be used by Bitafal.

The electric versions of Volvo FH and Volvo FM can operate at a total weight of 44 tonnes. The trucks can have a range of up to 300 kilometers on a full charge.

A complete electric truck program
Volvo Trucks was the first global manufacturer to start serial production of electric trucks in 2019. Today it has a broad electric line-up with a total of six electric trucks that can handle a wide variety of transport assignments, including city distribution and refuse handling, regional transport and construction work. Volvo Trucks is aiming for 50% of global sales of new Volvo trucks to be electric in 2030.

December 20, 2023

LINK to high resolution images

Press images and films are available in the Volvo Trucks image and film gallery

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:
Helena Lind
Media Relations Director, Volvo Trucks
helena.lind@volvo.com
+46 76 5536257

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6667/3897045/2507744.pdf

Volvo Trucks Latin America_electric trucks_final

https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/i/volvo-fm-electric,c3250998

Volvo FM Electric

https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/i/wilson-lirmann,c3250999

Wilson Lirmann

https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/i/volvo-fm-electric-charging,c3251000

Volvo FM Electric charging

https://news.cision.com/volvo-trucks/i/fm-electric-brazil,c3251001

FM ELECTRIC Brazil

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/volvo-has-delivered-its-first-electric-trucks-in-latin-america-302020029.html

