

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production declined unexpectedly in November after recovering in the prior month, while producer prices continued their falling trend, separate reports from Statistics Poland revealed on Wednesday.



Industrial production dropped 0.7 percent year-over-year in November, reversing a revised 1.9 percent increase in October. In contrast, economists had expected 0.7 percent growth for the month.



Among sectors, output produced in the manufacturing sector contracted by 2.0 percent annually in November.



On the other hand, production in the utility sector advanced sharply by 11.9 percent, and mining and quarrying output increased by 1.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial output growth eased significantly to 0.2 percent in November from 4.4 percent in October.



In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that producer prices declined 4.7 percent annually in November, following a 4.2 percent fall in the prior month.



A decrease of 7.2 percent in prices in the manufacturing sector triggered the yearly decline.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.6 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken