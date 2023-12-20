Beam Global Announces Increase in Orders from County-Level Government Entities

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, announced over 20% increase in new unit sales year-over-year from county-level entities with a balance of new county customers (56%) and returning repeat county customers (44%).



County parks, county hospitals, court systems, public works (water and utility), public transit centers, fleet facilities and child support services are among the recipients of the solar-powered EV ARC EV charging infrastructure products. Off-grid EV ARC systems generate and store their own electricity, and are deployed with no electrical work, no construction and no utility bill, reducing the county governments' costs through avoided construction, electrical upgrades, operational disruptions and ongoing utility bills. The systems can continue to charge EVs during blackouts and include an optional Emergency Power Panel that can provide vital electricity to first responders during disasters, emergencies and power outages.

"County level entities have a broad area to cover and are expanding EV charging infrastructure to support sustainability initiatives, community programs, fleet electrification and emergency preparedness," said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. "In the past we've seen strong orders for county fleet vehicles, which continue to grow, and this year we are also seeing an expansion in public charging at county parks, hospitals and civic centers, allowing more and more people to Drive on Sunshine."

There are 3,143 counties in the United States. Beam Global is supplying EV ARC systems to a growing number of them and considers county governments as another significant growth opportunity. Local, state and federal government entities, including utilities and academic institutions can procure Beam Global products using the California Department of General Services (DGS) contract #1-22-61-16 which is open to government entities outside California and ensures the best negotiated pricing. Beam Global products are also on the federal General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract Number 47QSWA21D0006 as part of GSA's Disaster Purchasing Program which allows state and local government entities to buy directly from all GSA Schedules to facilitate disaster preparation, response, or major disaster recovery.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may," or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements regarding the acquisition of Amiga, its expected benefits, and the anticipated future financial performance as a result of the acquisition. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global's actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Skyya PR

+1 651-335-0585

Press@BeamForAll.com