Absci Corporation: Absci and PrecisionLife Announce Strategic R&D Partnership to Jointly Develop AI-Enabled Drug Pipeline

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci (Nasdaq: ABSI), a generative AI drug creation company, and PrecisionLife®, a leading computational biology company driving precision medicine in complex chronic diseases, today announced a collaboration to develop a joint portfolio of potential therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The collaboration combines Absci's speed and strength in antibody design and optimization with PrecisionLife's deep understanding of complex disease biology and expertise in identifying the mechanisms, drug targets and treatments that are relevant to specific patients to create a pipeline of novel biotherapeutics.

Under the partnership, Absci and PrecisionLife will work together to discover and develop a shared pipeline of biotherapeutics for up to five mutually agreed-upon targets and indications, then jointly evaluate options to most effectively advance programs against such targets. Absci and PrecisionLife will actively collaborate to select chronic disease drug targets linked to patients with unmet clinical needs and maximize the innovation potential of their respective approaches. The Partners will share in the potential value of programs developed against any specific targets.

"Absci's partnership with PrecisionLife combines our complementary strengths with the aim of creating a high-value pipeline of novel therapeutics," said Sean McClain, Absci Founder & CEO. "PrecisionLife's exceptional ability to unravel complex disease biology complements our AI-driven approach, enabling us to jointly accelerate the development of potentially effective therapeutics for the patients who need them."

"PrecisionLife is excited to partner with Absci," said Steve Gardner, CEO & Co-founder of PrecisionLife. "Our partnership demonstrates the transformational innovation potential of coupling leading generative AI approaches with PrecisionLife's unique disease biology insights to accelerate and de-risk the development of new precision medicines for patients with unmet medical needs."

With this new partnership, Absci has now signed ten new Active Programs this year, achieving the Company's outlook for 2023.

About Absci

Absci is a generative AI drug creation company that combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation platform unlocks the potential to accelerate time to clinic and increase the probability of success by simultaneously optimizing multiple drug characteristics important to both development and therapeutic benefit. With the data to learn, the AI to create, and the wet lab to validate, Absci can screen billions of cells per week, allowing it to go from AI-designed antibodies to wet lab-validated candidates in as little as six weeks. Absci's vision is to deliver breakthrough therapeutics at the click of a button, for everyone. Absci's headquarters is in Vancouver, WA, its AI Research Lab is in New York City, and its Innovation Center is in Zug, Switzerland. Visit www. absci.com and follow us on LinkedIn ( @absci ), X (Twitter) ( @Abscibio ), and YouTube .

About PrecisionLife?

PrecisionLife® is a pioneering precision medicine company changing the way the world predicts, prevents, and treats complex chronic diseases. We seek partners committed to finding better, more personalized treatment options for patients across the biopharma and healthcare value chain.

Our combinatorial analytics platform understands disease biology better, identifying disease mechanisms that are relevant to specific patients and the drug targets and treatments that would benefit them.

These unique insights enable us to discover new subgroups of patients with mechanism-based patient stratification biomarkers, identify novel treatment opportunities for unmet medical needs, de-risk and accelerate clinical trials, find new applications for existing drug programs, build highly predictive complementary diagnostics, and personalize risk prediction and disease prevention.

To learn more about our groundbreaking work, please visit precisionlife.com , and follow us on LinkedIn ( @PrecisionLifeAI ) and X/Twitter ( @PrecisionLifeAI ).

